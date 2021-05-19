Air quality health advisory issued for part of north country

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has issued an air quality health advisory for the Eastern Lake Ontario region.
It’s in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The state says the level of pollution, namely ozone, could create health issues in some people.
According to the state, people, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma) should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest, generally afternoon to early evening.
When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce your exposure.
The state says people experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.
According to the state, summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog.
Officials said automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast.
This surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.
