Army offering bonuses during hiring campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Have you ever wanted to join the Army? Now’s your chance and there’s a signing bonus.
The Army is holding its second annual hiring campaign called National Hiring Days.
The event started May 10 and goes through June 14, the Army’s birthday.
There are jobs in more than 150 fields available Army-wide. They range from full-time to part-time and from infantry to intelligence.
If you enlist during the five weeks, the Army will offer a $2,000 sign-on bonus.
“The Army has over 150-plus jobs, that you, the individuals get to select, not the branch. Other branches will select it for you,” said Staff Sergeant Cody Myers, Army Recruiting NCO, Watertown Recruiting Station.
“The Army is really big for diversity and for people. Coming from the Caribbean, the Army is a huge melting pot of different walks of life, creed and race. So that’s the reason why I would urge them to join,” said Staff Sergeant Arieal Burns, Recruiting NCO, Watertown Recruiting Station.
For more information, visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays.
