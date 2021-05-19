Cape Vincent residents brainstorm waterfront improvements

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered at Recreation Park in Cape Vincent Tuesday night, each with a vision for what changes they want to see in their community’s waterfront.
“A center for the arts in Cape Vincent,” one community member said. “Cape Vincent has a small but vibrant community of artists.”
A broad range of ideas were covered. The meeting was led by Greg Weykamp, president of Edgewater Resources, the consulting firm in charge of the project.
Tuesday was just a jumping-off point for Weykamp, so he can hear the community’s ideas and questions.
One of the main concerns: people want to make sure the money will pay off.
“This has to serve a purpose,” a community member said. “It either serves a purpose during summer to bring in folks or during the non-seasonal time for us to utilize it as a community.”
Weykamp shares the concern.
“I worry for the businesses around here of empty parking spaces in October,” he said. “We want to make sure that there’s still life here, that the sidewalks don’t get rolled up.”
Weykamp showed photos of other waterfront communities he helped redesign and even threw out some new ideas to attract more people to the village.
“And you bring in a bunch of cool food trucks for a weekend and they’re on this new cool streetscape for example,” he said.
The meeting was just preliminary. It gave Weykamp a better idea for what the community wants to see. A follow-up meeting will be held Wednesday night.
Weycamp and his team will present a few ideas based on what they heard.
As far as funding goes, Weykamp says they will seek grant money and public-private partnerships.
