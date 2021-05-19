Corrections officers want state to hold off on future prison closures

ROME, N.Y. (WWNY) - The corrections officers union is calling on the state to put a hold on any future prison closures.
Standing in front of the former Oneida Correctional Facility Wednesday, NYSCOPBA members said before any more prisons are closed, a study needs to be done on violence inside prisons.
The union says there’s currently a bill pending in the state legislature that would establish a commission to do that. The union says violence against staff has spiked by 100 percent since 2012, going from 500 violent incidents in 2012 to more than 1,000 in 2020.
Earlier this year, the state closed 3 prisons, including Watertown Correctional Facility, citing a decline in inmate population and the state budget allows for more closures.
“Closing prisons brings these dangerous individuals into tighter more confined spaces and will bring more danger and violence to our daily lives. With that we are calling on Governor Cuomo and DOCCS to hold off on closing any more prisons until our legislation is passed and the study is complete,” said Michael Powers, NYSCOPBA president.
The union also said with the COVID pandemic still ongoing, closing more prisons and reducing the ability to socially distance is misguided and dangerous.
