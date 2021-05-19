Don’t toss that mask away just yet

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York eased its mask and social distancing mandates effective Wednesday, but people shouldn’t be throwing their face coverings in the garbage just yet.
Masks are still required for everyone in many settings, such as schools, public transit, and health care facilities. Millions of unvaccinated New Yorkers still have to wear them in most public places.
Private businesses can still set rules that exceed state requirements.
The hodgepodge of rules regarding who needs to mask up, and when, are likely to pose challenges for some businesses trying to set their own rules on who needs to be masked.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.