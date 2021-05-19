Going maskless: reaction from customers and workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was 399 days ago that New Yorkers were ordered to wear face coverings in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Wednesday, new rules took effect and people we spoke with had different reactions.
“Yeah, it’s much relief,” said Robert Blevins.
New York is the latest state to adopt the CDC’s guidelines, which say that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask in most places.
Salmon Run Mall is following those guidelines. However, individual stores may have their own rules. For some, it’s one less thing to worry about.
“Feels great. I mean, it’s really relieving to not have to hop out my vehicle and be like, oh, my mask,” said Douglas Williams.
But others are playing it safe.
“I’m only half vaccinated right now, I get my second shot next week. I’m probably going to continue to wear mine just for myself and for others,” said Dillon Eberard.
TOPS supermarket in Watertown is one business that’s easing restrictions as well. But patrons are split on wearing the mask.
“I don’t want to take any chances in a public place,” said Sally Smith, who’s wearing a mask.
“I got vaccinated, I’m gonna give it a shot, see how it goes. It’s weird not wearing one, but I’m comfortable,” said
Beth Andres, who’s not wearing a mask.
At Stewart’s Shops we noticed plenty of customers wearing masks even though the company is allowing fully vaccinated patrons to take them off. As for the Stewart’s staff, they’re required to mask up until Monday.
At Flower Memorial Library, visitors are still required to wear a mask because it’s a city building. However, staff there do have the option to take the mask off.
“Children really enjoy seeing my smile when they walk in the room, so it’s a relief to be able to smile at the kids, greet them, and not have something covering a big part of my face,” said Suzi Renzi-Falge, children’s librarian.
But, there are some places that require masks no matter what, like schools, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, and public transportation.
That’s part of the reason why people we spoke with say they’re not doing away with the mask completely. They’re going to keep a mask handy just in case and depending on the situation.
Meanwhile, masks on Fort Drum will continue to be part of the daily uniform. Vaccinated people can be maskless at gyms on post. Fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks on Fort Drum.
Masks will continue to be required at medical and dental offices on post, child development centers, in food preparation areas and at COVID-19 vaccination sites.
