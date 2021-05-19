Golf tourney to benefit WCSD’s ‘Food 4 Familes’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a golf tournament next month to raise money for the Watertown City School District’s food pantry.
Karen Gibbs and Mark Taylor talked about it during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch that interview in the video above.
The district’s Food 4 Families program provides a bag of food each week to about 110 families. The program costs about $30,000 a year to run.
The golf tournament is at Highland Meadows Golf Club on Saturday, June 19. A shotgun start kicks things off at 9 a.m.
The application deadline is Friday, June 4. To register, contact Tara Ramie at tramie@watertowncsd.org or 315-785-3760.
