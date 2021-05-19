Highlights & scores: South Jeff vs. IHC in girls’ lacrosse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Immaculate Heart was the site as powerful South Jefferson came to town to take on the Cavaliers in girls’ high school lacrosse Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans strike early and often. Madelyn Barney tickles twine, putting South Jefferson on top 1-0.
Karsyn Burnash then finds the back of the net, expanding the Spartans’ lead to 2-0.
Reese Widrick connects on the penalty shot. Now it’s 3-0 with the Spartans on top.
Julia Garvin will flash in front and score the goal: 4-0 South Jefferson.
Macy Shultz then takes over. Now it’s 5-0 Spartans.
It’s Shultz again with her second goal of the game, now 6-0 South Jefferson.
Macy Shultz then scores the natural hat trick for three in a row. Spartans lead 7-0.
Carly Hughes dents the net: 8-nothing South Jefferson.
Taylor Scoville then moves in for the goal: 9-0 Spartans.
Romi LaClair connects to make it 10-0 Spartans.
South Jefferson goes on to beat Immaculate Heart 19-0.
Tuesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 19, Immaculate Heart 0
Watertown 17, Indian River 8
Canton 15, Heuvelton 1
Potsdam 15, Plattsburgh 5
Saranac-Lake Placid 13, OFA 4
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 6, South Jefferson 4
Carthage 16, Lowville 3
Indian River 13, Potsdam 7
High school softball
Canton 9, OFA 3
Potsdam 16, Salmon River 10
Massena 21, Gouverneur 11
Thousand Islands 7, Carthage 0
Indian River 7, Lowville 6
High school baseball
Thousand Islands 15, Sandy Creek 2
Copenhagen 3, Watertown 0
Boys’ high school tennis
Lowville 3, Carthage 2
Boys’ track & field
Malone 73, Norwood-Norfolk 59
Massena 82, Salmon River 48
Madrid-Waddington 67, Clifton-Fine 8
Gouverneur 90, Madrid-Waddington 43
Gouverneur 109, Clifton-Fine 10
Girls’ track & field
Norwood-Norfolk 73, Malone 65
Massena 63, Salmon River 41
Madrid-Waddington 115, Clifton-Fine 3
Gouverneur 71, Madrid-Waddington 62
Gouverneur 112, Clifton-Fine 3
High school golf
Madrid-Waddington 240, Potsdam 245
Salmon River 233, Canton 234
Tupper Lake 256, Norwood-Norfolk 265
Alexandria 6, Lowville 1
