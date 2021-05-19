MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Israel Rufus Peachey, 78, Mannsville, husband of Salinda Peachey, passed away Wednesday morning on May 19th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
The funeral will be 10 am Friday, May 21st, 2021 at the Northern Light Christian Fellowship Church, Allard Rd., Woodville, NY. Burial will be on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 in the Locust Grove Cemetery, Belleville, PA.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.
