James J. “Jimmy” Cook, 95, of Akwesasne

Jimmy first worked for a time at Tru-Stitch Slipper Factory in Bombay before starting as a truck driver during the construction of the Seaway. He later started at Salmon River Central School where he was a bus driver and truant officer for 25 years and is fondly remembered by many of his former students. Jimmy was a lifelong communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church, a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group, and former member of the Teamster’s Union. Jimmy was an avid gardener and fisherman – being fondly remembered for his beautiful dahlias and his smoked fish. He also enjoyed doing yardwork, playing Radio Bingo, visits to the casino, and following all sports especially his beloved Detroit Red Wings. Jimmy would often be seen in the stands of his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events. If you ever needed a hug and smile, everyone knew that you could get it at Wild Bill’s, as Jimmy was always there.