James J. “Jimmy” Cook, 95, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - James J. “Jimmy” Cook, 95, a lifetime resident of State Route 37, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, May 16, 2021 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lisa with his loving family at his side.
Jimmy was born on January 27, 1926 on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, the son of the late Basil and Delia (Herne) Cook. He first attended country schoolhouses before going to Mohawk School. On October 16, 1947, Jimmy married the love of his life, Virginia Ransom, at St. Regis Catholic Church. She predeceased him on September 5, 1993.
Jimmy first worked for a time at Tru-Stitch Slipper Factory in Bombay before starting as a truck driver during the construction of the Seaway. He later started at Salmon River Central School where he was a bus driver and truant officer for 25 years and is fondly remembered by many of his former students. Jimmy was a lifelong communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church, a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group, and former member of the Teamster’s Union. Jimmy was an avid gardener and fisherman – being fondly remembered for his beautiful dahlias and his smoked fish. He also enjoyed doing yardwork, playing Radio Bingo, visits to the casino, and following all sports especially his beloved Detroit Red Wings. Jimmy would often be seen in the stands of his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events. If you ever needed a hug and smile, everyone knew that you could get it at Wild Bill’s, as Jimmy was always there.
Jimmy is survived by his sons and their wives, Jerome J. and Mary Cook of Akwesasne and Michael J. and Lisa Cook of Massena; his grandchildren, Mitch Cook (Rae), Michele Cook (Frank), Karrie Benedict (Ricky), Amanda Garrow (Ross), Zachary Cook (Bridgitte), Scott Martin, Hannah Martin (Tylar), Dana Cook (Tracy), Jennifer Cook (Clayton), and Jonathan Cook; 18 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, his half-brother, Basil Cook Jr. “Buddy” of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Harry Cook; a grandson, James Christopher Cook; his brother, Ernie Cook; and a half-brother, Arthur “Chubby” Cook.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Thursday 1-8:00 PM and Friday 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Iakhihsohtha Lodge Activities Fund or St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens.
Jimmy’s family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley for the exceptional care and support they provided to him.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.