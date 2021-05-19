Jane L. Scougal, 56, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jane L. Scougal, Watertown passed away Sunday, May 16th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. She was 56 years old.
Born May 31, 1964 in Carthage, NY the daughter of the late Lloyd and Maibella “Belle” Ward Jeffers.
Jane enjoyed crocheting, babysitting and playing on her computer.
Surviving are her children, Angela, Monica, Douglas, sister, Tina Pizarro, Watertown; brother, Scott Jeffers, Ohio; niece, Amy Ward, Plattsburg and nephew, Mitchell Jeffers, Ohio.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother Douglas Ward.
There will be no public services held.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
