Lowville nursing home suspends visits after 2 staff test positive for COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people who work at the Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville have tested positive for COVID-19, so all four floors of the facility have been closed to visitors.
Officials there say they continue to test staff weekly and have started testing residents in the wake of the positive test results.
“This will allow us to identify the scope of the outbreak and if specific floors will have continued suspension of visitation,” nursing home administrator Debra Wurz said.
