Man accused of menacing with kitchen knife

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of threatening someone with a kitchen knife.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old Marc Taylor was charged with third-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon following the domestic incident Tuesday night at Cold Creek Apartments on State Route 12 in Watertown.
Deputies say he also struck the victim in the face with an open hand, resulting in a second-degree harassment charge.
Taylor was arraigned on the charges in town of Watertown court.
