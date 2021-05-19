Mary Elizabeth Taylor, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Taylor, age 67, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 12:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM to 11:30AM on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ms. Taylor passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 18, 2021, at Riverledge Nursing Home. Mary is survived by survived by two brothers, Paul Taylor and his wife Charlotte Taylor and William Taylor, both of Ogdensburg; a sister, Suzanne McWilliams of Virginia Beach, VA, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Elizabeth Taylor and her brother, James Taylor. Mary was born on March 16, 1954, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Clark) Taylor. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1972. Mary attended Canton College where she obtained her Bachelor of Science and Nursing. Mary worked as a home health care aid in Texas, and then went to work for the Veterans Hospital in Syracuse, NY, as a registered nurse. Later in life, she worked as a registered nurse doing home health care in the Ogdensburg area. Mary enjoyed going to church, praying, collecting dolls, and visiting with family and friends. Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 415 Hamilton Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.