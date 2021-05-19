Morning Checkup: unit helper positions at Samaritan

By 7 News Staff | May 19, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 8:52 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There is a position at Samaritan Medical Center that’s a great steppingstone if you’re interested in a career in the health care field.

Samaritan recruiter Nellie Mathous talked about unit helper positions during the Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

A unit helper, she explained, doesn’t perform direct patient care, but helps the certified nursing assistants who do.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/careers. You can also contact Mathous at 315-779-5133 or nmathous@shsny.com.

