1 new COVID death, 55 new cases reported in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Wednesday that they have 55 new cases of the coronavirus. Jefferson County also reported one new death.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 1 new death and 29 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 7,028 cases of the virus.
Two people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths now stands at 86.
Officials said 6,779 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 17 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,393 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 4 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 102 cases are active and 7,195 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 9 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,326.
The death toll remains at 30.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,238 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
