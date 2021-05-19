7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Aaron Clemons

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our interviews with candidates for Watertown City Council.
Aaron Clemons sat down with 7 News anchor John Moore and says he is in favor of lower taxes, small government, selling vacant, city-owned land, keeping the 15 minimum manning on the fire department, and bringing back the fire department’s heavy rescue truck.
The interview was recorded earlier this month and we want to point out some things that have changed.
First, Mayor Jeff Smith said the new city budget will have no tax increase. Also, the council voted not to demolish Alteri pool. And, federal guidelines for the the COVID relief money coming to Watertown say the money cannot be used for roads and bridges.
Watch Clemons’ interview above.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.