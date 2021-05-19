Ogdensburg men charged in kidnapping scheme that prompted lockout at schools

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A father and son face charges in connection with a kidnapping scheme involving 2 Ogdensburg school children.
City police arrested 51 year old William Larock and his 33 year old son, Michael Larock, both of 504 Canton Street in Ogdensburg.
Police said the men targeted a family - threatening to kidnap 2 children if the family didn’t pay the Larocks an undisclosed sum of money.
Lieutenant Mark Kearns of the Ogdensburg Police Department said the family and the Larocks know each other. He declined to comment on a motive.
The police department found out about the threat on Monday, which lead to a “lockout” Tuesday at 2 Ogdensburg city schools.
On Wednesday, the Larocks were each charged with felony counts of second-degree attempted grand larceny and first-degree coercion.
Both were arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court.
William Larock was released on his own recognizance. Michael Larock was sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail because he has 2 prior felony convictions.
Police said their investigation continues and further arrests may be made. People who have additional information about this case are asked to contact the Ogdensburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 315-393-1551.
City police were assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
