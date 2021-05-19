Potsdam will use $10M in state money on 8 projects

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - We now know how Potsdam will be using $10 million to improve its community.
You may recall the state named Potsdam as a Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner in 2019. The award is $10 million.
On Wednesday, the state announced how the village will use the money.
The projects include:
- Relocate and Expand Potsdam Food Co-op - $1,659,000: Business expansion of the food co-op, including the acquisition of new property, renovation, equipment, and marketing.
- Expand the North Country Children’s Museum - $1,400,000: Business expansion of the children’s museum into the second floor, including basement-and first-floor renovations to accommodate an elevator.
- Establish a Fund to Rebuild Downtown Potsdam - $750,000: The revolving grant and loan fund will include rent assistance, main street renovation, a quick-start grant program, and COVID-19-related capital improvements.
- Expand the Clarkson Inn - $600,000: Building expansion of the Clarkson Inn to add 20 rooms, meeting space, fitness room, and renovate its furniture and fixtures.
- Revitalize the North Country Arts Center - $578,000: Acquisition and exterior/interior renovation for the new North Country Arts Center, including windows, floors, restrooms, walls, elevator and equipment for a printmaking studio.
- Expand the Sandstone Diner - $118,000: Business expansion of Scoops ice cream into a 1940s/50s-themed seasonal diner serving breakfast and lunch with outdoor seating.
- Enhance the Downtown Streetscape - $2,780,000: Streetscape improvements in the Market Street Historic District, including intersection and safety improvements, street lighting, trees, wayfinding and bioretention.
- Construct a Downtown Riverwalk Trail - $1,815,000: Construction of a looped multi-modal trail along the Raquette River, including a pocket park, shared use path, mural walk and new bike lanes on Maple Street. The trail will connect to existing multi-modal connections downtown.
