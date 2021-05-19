Public gets first look at Black River Trail expansion plans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The public had its first chance to weigh in on plans to extend the popular Black River Trail at a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
The project looks to dramatically expand the trail which currently stretches several miles through parts of the city and town of Watertown and the town of Rutland.
Plans to connect the trail to Carthage and Fort Drum were heavily supported.
Recommendations included adding art to the trail. Concerns were raised about pedestrian and cyclist safety.
There are a few options for connecting Black River to Fort Drum, some would require working with private landowners.
“That point is when we start to work with individual property owners,” project manager Keith Ewald said, “again, as a feasibility part of the design phase to identify the types of other design mechanisms that can be built in to reassure property owners that we can keep people off private property or keep them on the trail, I should say.”
Ewald says the study is about 40 percent complete. It could be done by the end of the year.
The next public meeting will be this summer.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.