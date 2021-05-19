Real estate business appoints new leadership in wake of deadly shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New brokers have been appointed to lead a Watertown real estate business, which lost its owners in a deadly shooting last month.
Jennifer Flynn and Lorie O’Brien have been chosen to lead Bridgeview Real Estate Services. Both were previously associate brokers with the firm.
They continue the work of Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien, who were gunned down on April 28 in their office on Clinton Street.
The suspected killer, a former employee, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
“Following the tragic deaths of Brokers Terry O’Brien and Maxine Quigg at the end of April, the members of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® look forward to continuing to work with the real estate professionals and staff at Bridgeview Real Estate Services,” said Board President Britt Abbey. “Terry and Maxine would be proud that the team is continuing the good work they started.”
Flynn has been licensed since 2014 and O’Brien since 2012.
As part of the transition, Bridgeview Real Estate Services has moved its offices to 22670 Summit Drive, Suite 1A in Watertown.
The phone number remains the same at 315-782-9292.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.