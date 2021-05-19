Recognizing those on the front lines during National EMS Week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When you’re having a health emergency, EMS workers are there to care. And what bigger health emergency than a worldwide pandemic? Our first responders were there through it all and now you have a chance to thank them.
To many emergency medical services workers, an ambulance is like a second home.
“Guilfoyle typically receives 9,000 calls in a year,” said Bruce Wright, Guilfoyle Ambulance president & CEO.
This week is National EMS Week, a time to recognize the paramedics who are there for us when we need them most.
“It’s been tough this year especially, but it’s an extremely rewarding job. We handle everything from cardiac calls to allergic reactions to broken bones and bleeding,” said Wright.
“It can be emotionally draining at times. You’re taking care of people at their worst day and you put a lot of stress on yourself as far as doing the best job possible, making sure they make it through,” said Amanda Henry, Carthage Area Rescue Squad chief of operations. “There’s days you have to tell a parent their child or children didn’t make it through and that’s devastating for anyone.”
“What makes us strong is we have to turn around and do it all again. It could be five minutes later,” said Wright.
Despite the job’s challenges, EMS workers say it’s worth it to be there for their communities.
For all the ways our EMS workers help us, there are a few ways you can help them.
“One of the greatest things people can do is make sure they have clearly labeled house numbers/mailbox numbers,” said Ann Smith, North Country EMS director.
“If you’re able to move your vehicle so the ambulance can back in your driveway and make it more accessible, that’s helpful too,” said Henry.
<Bruce: Call 911, give us good information, and we’ll do the rest,” said Wright.
