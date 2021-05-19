Ruth Irene Robl, 96, of Black River

Having 3 remaining children to raise, Ruth worked for Mr. and Mrs. William Wheeler at Wheelers Drug Store in Black River. In 1961, she would go to work for the State of New York at the Division of Employment office in Watertown. However, she missed working in the Village where she was raised. In 1963 she was appointed Post Master of the Black River Post Office, by the Late President, John F Kennedy. A position she truly loved and as anyone can tell you, she went “strictly by the book”. She retired in 1986.