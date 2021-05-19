Ruth Irene Robl, 96, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ruth Irene Robl, 96, a lifetime Black River native, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on May 16, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Nursing Home, where she had resided since July of 2015.
Ruth was born on October 4, 1924, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Arthur Charles Carroll and Clara Helen (Gates) Carroll. Ruth graduated as Valedictorian of the class of 1942 from Black River High School.
After graduation she worked at JJ Newberry and Pine Camp Post Exchange (now Fort Drum) where she met a young soldier from Oshkosh, Wisconsin. On October 14, 1943 Ruth was united in marriage to Harold Wenzel Robl, son of Wenzel Robl and Violet (Poeschi) Robl at Chapel 2, Pine Camp, NY (now Fort Drum). Their brief marriage would welcome 4 children before the untimely death of Harold on June 13,1952. She never remarried.
Having 3 remaining children to raise, Ruth worked for Mr. and Mrs. William Wheeler at Wheelers Drug Store in Black River. In 1961, she would go to work for the State of New York at the Division of Employment office in Watertown. However, she missed working in the Village where she was raised. In 1963 she was appointed Post Master of the Black River Post Office, by the Late President, John F Kennedy. A position she truly loved and as anyone can tell you, she went “strictly by the book”. She retired in 1986.
Ruth was a devout Catholic and was very active in the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where she was a life member and taught weekly catechism classes. After she retired, you could find her attending daily mass.
She was active in the Home Bureau as well as being a Cub Scout Den Mother.
While employed she was active in both the State and National levels of the Post Master’s Association. As she loved to travel, but never had the opportunity while raising her children, she seized the opportunity to attend the Annual State and National Conventions, which took her to 40 of our 50 states. She also made the trek to Japan to visit her daughter.
She was a Life Member of the Watertown Post 61 American Legion after transferring from the Black River American Legion Auxiliary.
Family was very important to her. She loved family holidays with the Christmas season being her favorite followed closely by Easter. She enjoyed attending her
grandchildren’s sporting events. In her later years you could find Ruth playing bridge several days a week, attending church dinners throughout the county and enjoying the Little Theatre productions. She loved musicals and singing. She could often be found singing, no matter where she was, much to the dismay of her music teacher.
She leaves behind her daughters, Carolyn Bridenstine and her companion Gil Schugart of Black River and Florida; Jane Sayre and her husband Milton of Florida and Clayton; seven grandchildren, Brian and Laurie Bridenstine, Christopher, Sara, Harold and Daniel Robl; their mother and good friend Anne Marie Degraff; four great grandchildren, Edward and Jeffery Bridenstine, Jerryn Wade Peck and Katherine Ruth Robl; a sister in law, Arlene Robl of Oshkosh Wisconsin, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Arthur and Clara Carroll and her husband Harold Robl she was predeceased by 2 sons, Donald Bruce in infancy 1946; Robert L. (Joanne) In 2014; a sister and brother in law, Catherine and Leonard Brunner of Long Island, NY;
her brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Elizabeth Robl, Kenneth and Mary Robl, Marie and Ralph Esslinger and Eugene Robl all of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Isabelle Robl of Florida, along with her 16 first “Gates” cousins and several “Carroll” cousins.
Calling Hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26th at the Bruce Funeral Home, 131 Maple St, Black River.
A prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27th at the funeral home followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 208 LeRay St., Black River with Rev. Steven Murray officiating. Burial will follow at Black River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ruth may be made to Black River Ambulance PO Box 340 Black River, NY 13612, or St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 208 Leray St. Black River, NY 13612 or Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
