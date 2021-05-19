Sunny for all, into the 80s for some

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to feel a lot like summer.
Wednesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s for most and into the 80s for some.
The evening starts clear but clouds roll in overnight. Lows will be around 60.
Thursday and Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a very small chance of rain each day. Both days will have highs close to 80.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 70.
Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s.
It will be in the low 70s and mostly cloudy with a chance of rain on Tuesday.
