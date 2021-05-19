Theresa raises money, rebuilds historic wall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - They say it takes a village and Theresa proved that to be true.
Last month we told you about a wall on Commercial Street - how it collapsed, leaving pieces scattered across the sidewalk.
Today the wall is rebuilt after the village raised $2,800 to preserve it. The wall was built in 1883 by inventor and Theresa native W.D. Chapman.
With the help of the Theresa Rotary Club, fundraiser organizers and local business owners Desi Howard and Jessie Taylor are excited to see the improvements.
“The community is excited about rejuvenating downtown, rejuvenating Theresa to its former glory, and we’re very lucky to have had the Theresa Rotary jump in both feet, and help us achieve this goal,” said Howard.
The wall was fully funded within two weeks of starting the fundraiser.
