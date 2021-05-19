Vote tested support for Ogdensburg library, but what about mayor?

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A day of balloting tested support for Ogdensburg’s public library and it came out a winner. Some say it also tested support for the mayor.
People will continue coming through the doors at Ogdensburg Public Library. When vote results came in late Tuesday night, it was electric for library supporters.
“I was thrilled, absolutely thrilled. This community has totally supported us … and we’re wonderfully grateful for it. It’s amazing,” said Penny Kerfien, Ogdensburg Public Library executive director.
School district voters by an almost 2-to-1 margin approved $225,000 in additional library funding. It comes after years of drastic cuts in city funding.
“Now we can do long range planning because we know have the stable funding,” said Kerfien.
Mayor Mike Skelly came out against the ballot proposition. He accused the library of mismanagement and said he had a plan for reform.
The library vote was thought by some to be the first real test of Skelly’s clout at the polls.
Wednesday, people had different opinions on whether or not that was the case.
“I think to some degree it was. I can’t say for sure, but I’d like to think it is,” said Dan Skamperle, Ogdensburg city councilor. “I think he’s established a serious lack of trust in his administration and himself.”
“I have no idea. I don’t know. … The people I did talk to said they were just excited to support the library,” said Kerfien.
“I think people were just voting what they believe in and I’m good with that,” said Skelly.
The city will no longer fund the library after this year. But the mayor will still have the right to appoint library board members. Skelly currently has three appointments to make.
