Donald W. Gambaccini, 45, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald W. Gambaccini, 45, of 271 East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.
Donald was born on January 9, 1976 in Westchester, MA, son of Donald Hill and Donna Gambaccini. He was a graduate of Massena Central School.
He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and a member of AA. He was a martial arts enthusiast, and loved to play the guitar and sing, especially Pearl Jam. He enjoyed talking with others, and was all about family, and loved to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Donald is survived by his parents, Donald and Donna; and his siblings, Tammy Wing of Fort Covington; John Gambaccini and his companion Veronica Gillespie of Massena; Carrie Gambaccini of Raymondville; Robert Gambaccini of Massena; and Amy and Andrew Rafter of Brasher Falls.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Glen Hill, and Doris (Hill) Popp, and his step grandfather Andrew Popp.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Monday 11-2PM where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher at a future date.
Donations may be made in Donald’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
