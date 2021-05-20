Dunkin’ Donuts Iced Coffee Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
DUNKIN’ ANNOUNCES RETURN OF “ICED COFFEE DAY”
TO NORTHERN NEW YORK
$1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold on May 26 to benefit Food Bank of Central New York
Dunkin’ is inviting Northern New York residents to enjoy a cool beverage while giving back to the community during its annual Iced Coffee Day. On Wednesday, May 26, $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Northern New York will directly benefit Food Bank of Central New York.
Since its inception in 2012, Iced Coffee Day has generated more than $220,000 for non-profits in Central New York.
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Food Bank of Central New York and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for yet another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “A donation to Food Bank of Central New York goes a long way, especially given the tremendous need in our communities right now. We hope our guests will join us on May 26 to raise funds for Food Bank of Central New York while enjoying their favorite iced beverage.”
The annual Iced Coffee Day campaign comes at an important time for Food Bank of Central New York, which has been working since the beginning of the pandemic to meet the increased demand for emergency food assistance throughout its service area. Since March 2020, the Food Bank has distributed more than 27.8 million pounds of food, in response to record levels of need for nutritious foods throughout the emergency food network.
“We are so thankful to Dunkin’ for their continued support of our work through Iced Coffee Day. This is always a fun day that helps build awareness of our work in the communities that we serve,” said Karen Belcher, Executive Director at Food Bank of Central New York. “The funds received from Iced Coffee Day will help provide nutritious foods such as fresh produce, low-fat dairy products, proteins, and pantry staples. As the effects of the pandemic continue to negatively impact children, families, and seniors, need remains high and Dunkin’s ongoing support ensures that we are able to continue and grow programs that are vital to the fight against hunger.”
Food Bank of Central New York serves as the primary food supplier to the emergency food network, comprised of 380 partner agencies, within an 11-county service area across Central and Northern New York. The Food Bank distributed more than 24 million pounds of nutritious food during 2020 – the equivalent of 20 million meals – to families, children, and seniors struggling with hunger.
Dunkin’ keeps Northern New York residents running all day long with Iced Coffee, both at home and on the go. Guests can customize their Iced Coffee in Dunkin’ restaurants to be just the way they like it, with different dairy, sweetener and flavor options. Dunkin’ is the market leader in the Iced Coffee category, delivering freshly brewed Iced Coffee to guests every day, with a smooth, delicious taste.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
