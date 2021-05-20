Get a vaccination & a chance to win $5M

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s not a dollar and a dream, it’s vax and scratch.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state will give a free scratch-off ticket next week to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites.
Tickets for the $5-million-dollar Mega Multiplier Lottery normally cost $20.
As the rate of people getting vaccinated continues to fall, Cuomo says the state is offering the lottery tickets as an incentive.
“If you were undecided about getting a vaccine or dubious about being a vaccine,” the governor said, no there’s something to entice you.
It’s a trial program that will run Monday through Friday next week.
With prizes ranging from the first-prize jackpot to a thirteen-place $20, “the chances that you win something in this program are one in nine,” the governor said.
At this point, nearly 63 percent of New Yorkers have had at least one shot and almost 54 percent are fully vaccinated.
But, Cuomo said, the number of people getting a vaccine has declined by 43 percent since its peak on April 12.
When vaccines were first available, many people were anxious to be protected. Now, the governor said, what’s left are people who either are anti-vaccine in general or who might need a little push.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.