Highlights & scores: softball, baseball & lacrosse

South Jeff hosted Indian River in Frontier league softball in their first game on the turf field.
In the bottom of the first, Zoe Moroughan bloops a base hit to center. Both Bryanna Moroughan and Hannah Morrill score. It’s 2-0 Lady Spartans.
That’s all the runs South Jeff starter Emma Schafer would need. She would strike out 9 and toss a no-hitter as South Jeff blanks Indian river 11-0
“I was just really hitting the outside pitch and I was hitting my spots, my defense was incredible,” Schafer said. “They were just knocking everything down and they were really helping me out. Everything was going right.”
“Emma again, she struggles with that little divot in front of our field at Adams Center,” South Jeff coach Steve Randall said. “She came here, she was right on her spots today. They’re a great hitting team. They get a lot of hits and we just stayed away from them and kept the ball off the fat of the bat today. She did a good job.”
Frontier League baseball: Carthage vs. Watertown
In Frontier League baseball from Carthage, the Comets playing host to the Watertown Cyclones.
In the bottom of the first, it’s 5-0 Watertown. Tommy Storms singles to right and Mason Mosher scores, cutting the Watertown lead to 5-1.
In the top of the second, it was 5-3 Watertown. Jack Lavin belts a double to left field and Xander Gage scores.
Watertown goes on to beat Carthage 12-9.
NAC baseball: St. Lawrence Central vs. Norwood-Norfolk
Norwood-Norfolk was at St. Lawrence Central in Northern Athletic Conference baseball.
Hayden Perkins belts an RBI double. John Snyder scores and it’s 1-0 Larries.
In the third, it’s Noah Dominy with a double to center that plates two. Now it’s 4-1 Flyers.
A wild pitch allows Thomas Hopsicker to score, making it 5-1.
Caden St. Andrews ground-rule double plates another run.
Norwood-Norfolk beats St. Lawrence Central 20-15.
NAC lacrosse: Massena vs. St. Lawrence Central
It was Massena visiting St. Lawrence Central in boys NAC lacrosse.
Jayden Ashley connects, making it 3-2 Larries.
Ryan Latham, through a screen, tickles twine.
Tehokwirathe Barreiro buries his shot. Massena is up 5-4.
Mason Frary answers. The Larries are back on top 6-5.
Barreiro dumps in the low drive, tying the game at 6.
Then its Trysen Sunday with the laser.
Barreiro makes it 10-7 Massena.
Zach Strawser splits the pipes at the other end.
Alex Berg scores in overtime as the Larries beat Massena 14-13.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school softball
South Jefferson 11, Indian River 0
Copenhagen 19, LaFargeville 16
Thousand Islands 4, General Brown 0
Beaver River 7, South Lewis 4
Sackets Harbor 9, Belleville Henderson 7
Alexandria 18, Lyme 6
Brushton-Moira 12, Madrid-Waddington 4
Brushton-Moira 12, Madrid-Waddington 11
St. Lawrence Central 19, Gouverneur 10
Heuvelton 3, Hammond 1
Lisbon 17, Harrisville 16
High school baseball
Beaver River 16, South Lewis 5
Copenhagen 11, Sandy Creek 1
Watertown 12, Carthage 9
Belleville Henderson 25, Sackets Harbor 10
Thousand Islands 20, General Brown 1
South Jefferson 11, Lowville 1
Salmon River 15, OFA 2
Edwards-Knox 9, Hermon-DeKalb 1
Brushton-Moira 11, Malone 6
Massena 12, Canton 2
Norwood-Norfolk 20, St. Lawrence Central 15
Boys’ high school lacrosse
St. Lawrence Central 14, Massena 13 (OT)
OFA 13, Plattsburgh 5
Salmon River 12, Canton 5
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Salmon River 25, Massena 7
Plattsburgh 9, OFA 5
General Brown 16, Carthage 11
High school golf
Salmon River 212, Norwood-Norfolk 259
Canton 233, Colton-Pierrepont 322
OFA 214. Gouverneur 235
Immaculate Heart 6, South Lewis 1
Watertown 7, Sandy Creek 0
General Brown 7, LaFargeville 0
General Brown 6, Lyme 1
Lyme 6, LaFargeville 1
South Jefferson 5, Alexandria 2
Boys’ track & field
Indian River 86, Watertown 53
South Jefferson 70, Carthage 69
