Karen Elizabeth Soule, 67, of Henderson

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Karen Elizabeth Soule, Henderson, passed away Wednesday, May 19th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 67 years old.
Karen was born in Watertown, New York, a daughter of Kenneth S. and Mary E. Soule. Karen attended Watertown schools, graduating from Watertown High School in 1972.
Karen had her father’s ability to make friends easily and keep them close to her heart through the years. Many of her friends were from her days of riding horseback. She owned horses from her teen years until her passing. Later she became interested in showing dogs. She owned a number of Australian Shepherds that competed in local and regional dog shows.
In the late 1980′s Karen took a break from work and went back to school, attending SUNY Morrisville where she obtained a degree in Horse Management. She also developed a skill for photography and took wonderful pictures of flowers and the little critters like bees and butterflies that pose on those flowers.
Karen’s last job was her dream job. She worked for Jefferson County Extension Service in the 4-H program. Her job entailed working with 4-H clubs across the county and presenting programs at events sponsored by Extension and other community organizations. One of her most fun projects was a mini-camp for 4-H kids and their dogs held at Camp Wabasso.
Karen will be remembered for her ready smile and friendly greeting to those who knew her. If you wish to make a memorial gift in her honor, please donate to the Henderson Fire Department Ambulance Squad, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650, or another charity of your choice.
Karen is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Alice and John Spencer, of Billings, Montana. A memorial gathering will be held at a later time when Karen’s cremains will be buried with her family in Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a date and time yet to be determined.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
