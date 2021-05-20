Malawai Early Literacy Team sets weekend fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Malawi Early Literacy Team is holding a fundraiser this weekend to support their work in Africa.
MELT’s Heather White talked about the Plant the Seed to Read event on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.
It’s from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 in the back parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.
There will be a silent auction with garden- and literacy-themed items and gift baskets to bid on. You can also buy baked goods, MELT books and bags, flowers, and cards
You can find out more at malawiearlyliteracy.org and on the organization’s Facebook page. You can also email info@m-e-l-t.org.
