Michael F. Greene, 69, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Michael F. Greene, age 69, of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on May 17, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Sunday, May 23rd at the Garner Funeral Service from 1-4 pm. There will be a memorial service at the funeral home at 4pm. Thoughts, memories and prayers can be shared @garnerfh.com. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mike’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s @ Stjudes.org. Michael is survived by his wife Emma Greene; son Derek (Shannon) Greene; daughters Kristin (Bill) Gardner and Nichole (Chet) Thomas; brothers Larry (Mary) Greene and Tom (Lisa) Greene; sisters Sue (Jerry) Stacy and Ann (Bill) Gilmore; grandchildren Mallory and Addie Greene, Liam and Finley Gardner, and Brody and Ryann Thomas and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Michael F. Greene was born on February 10, 1952 in Syracuse, NY to the late George Greene and Dorothy Kaminski. He was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He excelled in athletics in high school, especially baseball and football. He then attended Canton College of Technology for a year. On October 27, 1973 he was married to Emma Beaulieu. Mike worked for the Tree Preservation Company and was an insurance salesman before starting his 30 year career he was most known for; delivering packages for UPS throughout the village. Mike was known for his quick wit and his athleticism. He was an avid Beatles fan and he enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He enjoyed camping, going to garage sales and collecting antique fishing lures. In his retirement days Mike enjoyed his daily trip to get the newspaper and a sub. He will be missed.