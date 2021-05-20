More summer-like weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another unseasonably warm day.
It will be partly sunny and on the humid side with highs around 80.
There’s an air quality warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties. That means it’s a good idea not to engage in strenuous outdoor activities, especially if you suffer from breathing problems or maybe a heart condition. The warning ends at 10:15 a.m.
It will be cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s
It will be sunny and humid to wrap up the workweek. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
It cools off a bit for the weekend but stays muggy. It will be in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday.
Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s both days.
