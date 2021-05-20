Natural Bridge fire blackens nearly 2 acres

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Close to two acres burned in Natural Bridge Wednesday after an outdoor burn got out of control.
Lewis County dispatchers say the Factory Road fire was called in around 3 p.m.
When they arrived, Natural Bridge firefighters found the fire had spread into nearby woods and was growing, so they called in state forest rangers and firefighters from Harrisville, Deferiet, and West Carthage.
In the end, 1.8 acres burned. Firefighters say they were hampered by thick brush, hilly terrain, and warmer-than-normal temperatures.
The cause is not under investigation.
