Neoma E. McNeil, 87, formerly of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Neoma E. McNeil, age 87 formerly of Heuvelton passed away on Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at the Massena Memorial Hospital. As per her request, her body will be donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at SUNY Upstate Medical University. She will be buried in Pope Mills at a later date.
Surviving are two daughters Emma (Charles) Foster of Ogdensburg and Martha Mandigo & her companion Eugene Stevens of Heuvelton; grandchildren Charles Foster and Sara Mandigo, and great grandson Hayden Mandigo.
She was predeceased by her husband Donald McNeil Sr., a son Donald R. McNeil, and a grandson Michael Paul Mandigo.
Neoma was born on June 20, 1933 in Macomb NY, a daughter of the late Martha Colburn. She graduated from Heuvelton High School and later married Donald McNeil on June 30, 1951. Early in her career she worked as a waitress, cook and store clerk. She later became a nurses aid for United Helpers, where she retired from due to a back injury.
