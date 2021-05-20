30 new COVID cases reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Thursday that they have 30 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 9 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 7,037 cases of the virus.
Two people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 86.
Officials said 6,794 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 16 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,409 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 5 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 112 cases are active and 7,201 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 5 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,331.
The death toll remains at 30.
Two people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,240 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
