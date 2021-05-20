7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Lisa Ruggiero

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our interviews with candidates for Watertown City Council.
Lisa Ruggiero, who’s running for reelection, sat down with 7 News anchor John Moore.
She says there should be a public referendum on allowing marijuana dispensaries in the city.
Ruggiero wants to continue promoting Neighborhood Watch, investigate whether the city’s hydro power deal with National Grid can be extended or renegotiated, and she wants to bring back the fire department’s heavy rescue truck.
We want to note that the interview was recorded before the federal government released guidance on how its COVID aid to municipalities can be spent.
Watch Ruggiero’s interview above.
