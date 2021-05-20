North country airports can compete for money for improvements & renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown, Ogdensburg and Massena airports are eligible to compete for $250 million to update and modernize their facilities.
That was announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Twenty-four upstate airports are eligible to enter what’s being called Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition.
“Tell us your vision, your dream to improve your airport and the state will partner with you,” the governor said. “But think big.”
The idea, the governor said, is to transform airports into economic development generators.
“Airports as business entertainment centers, traveler experience improvements, tourism centers” are some of the projects the governor said airports can consider.
“Use it as an opportunity to introduce everyone to that region and to those opportunities,” he said.
Another component to consider, he said, is the ability to screen for public health issue in the event of future pandemics.
Airports can submit plans for improvements that can include improved security screening, terminal expansion or rehabilitation, state-of-the-art boarding concourse and concession areas, ways to move passengers safely and efficiently with improved distancing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and new innovations in contactless technology and an increased focus on cleanliness and disinfection.
The program will be administered through the state’s Department of Transportation.
