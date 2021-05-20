North country feels effects of nationwide truck driver shortage

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The nationwide truck driver shortage is being felt in the north country.
We spoke with local one truck company owner who believes some of the industry regulations are turning away some drivers.
“It’s very tough to grow as a company when you don’t have the key ingredient,” said Jill Nuffer, who co-runs Gilco Trucking in LaFargeville.
Gilco hauls many trailers for its neighbor, HP Hood. It also transports petroleum products.
Nuffer believes one issue fueling the trucker shortage is the age requirement.
“If you are even interested in the driving field, you have to be 18 to get your CDL. You can’t get your Class A until you’re 21, so it makes it difficult. There is a timeframe,” she said.
Nuffer says some company insurance providers also require 2 years over the road experience to be able to drive a truck, which is harder to find these days.
She says it’s a reason they have to turn away many young interested drivers
“They don’t want us to hire them fresh out of school, so how do you get those drivers to get the experience if somebody can’t give them the help,” she said.
Gilco needs to hire 3 or 4 more drivers - just a piece of the national shortage of trucker drivers. The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics says the trucking industry is short 59,000 drivers.
Nuffer says the lack of drivers has also made problems for consumers.
“It pushes the employer to be more competitive in what they are paying and what they can offer a driver, and by doing that, it’s a trickle down effect, so in turn, your freight rates go up, so it cost them more to get the product where it needs to be and then ultimately to the shelf,” she said.
Consumers may have to pay more and they may have to wait more. With fewer trucks on the road, it’s taking longer for goods to get from one place to the other.
