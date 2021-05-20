O’Reilly Auto Parts to fill old Rite Aid store in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When Walgreens took over Rite Aid, it left 2 former Rite Aid stores in Watertown empty. There’s word that one of those big buildings is set to filled.
It’s on the corner of South Massey and Arsenal streets. It’s more than 11,000 square feet and it’s set to become an O’Reilly Auto Parts.
We’ve confirmed that with city and company officials.
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts is a national chain based in Missouri, with locations in cities like Central Square and Plattsburgh.
This would be the first location in the tri-county region.
City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero is excited for the possibility of a new shop filling a vacant building in a busy part of the city.
“I go by here all the time and I see it vacant. And a lot of people have asked me, gee, it would be nice to see something go in here. I think that it will be nice to see that it’s occupied and that they operate a good business,” she said.
It’s early in the plans, but O’Reilly Auto Parts officials say they hope to have the store open by early 2022. Look for it to employ 10 people.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.