Potsdam & its riverfront get ready for makeovers

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Downtown Potsdam and its riverfront are in for makeovers. The Downtown Regional Initiative projects have been named.
It was a joyful day in the fall of 2019. Potsdam was named a winner in the state’s Downtown Regional Initiative.
This week came another big step. The state named eight projects that will get done.
“It was a relief. We’ve been working on this for a couple of years now – since 2019,” said Fred Hanss, village of Potsdam director planning and development.
In total, $9.7 million will be spent on the projects. They include a significant expansion of the North Country Children’s Museum, big improvements in streets downtown, and an extension of the village’s riverfront trail network.
“Arts and tourism. Downtown revitalization. Waterfront revitalization,” said Hanss.
Some businesses came up winners as well. The Clarkson Inn will see an expansion. Scoops ice cream will dish up a diner addition.
A big part of Potsdam’s DRI plan is to make the village more walkable. Sidewalks and crossing will be made better and safer.
Potsdam has some nice riverfront trails. But other places along the Raquette River still aren’t accessible. A Riverwalk Trail running in a loop will take care of that.
“I think it’s probably going to be a much nicer place for our residents. I think they’re going to have a much better quality of life,” ‚” said Hanss. “Overall, I’m very optimistic that long term this will have a transformational impact.”
The approval process slowed down because of the pandemic. They’re hoping things can speed up now.
Within the next couple years, some projects should be breaking ground.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.