Protecting yourself against ticks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s warm, so you’re spending more time outdoors. But, so are ticks.
Experts say before going on a hike or camping, here’s what you should do:
- Use tick repellent on exposed skin and clothing
- If you’re hiking, stay on the trail
- Try to stay in the sun as much as possible since ticks like dark, moist areas
- If you find a tick on yourself or a pet, try to remove it as soon as possible
“The best thing to do is get a little tick kit that has either tweezers or an implement for removing ticks. Remove the tick and save it. Either take it to your vet or call your doctor. Ticks can be tested for Lyme disease and other diseases. So if you have concerns, you can always send a tick in for testing,” said Susan Gwise, horticulture educator, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
Gwise says it’s also important to check your entire body for ticks after being outside.
