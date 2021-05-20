Public weighs in on banning marijuana sales in town of Lowville

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - People got the chance to weigh in as the town of Lowville considers keeping cannabis sales out.
A public hearing held Thursday morning on a local law that would prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana in the town. Some argued to allow the sale, wanting to bring in new industry. But, people concerned about drug use in the community, especially among children, warned of the dangers of too much marijuana.
“No, it’s not going to kill them. It’s not going to be fatal. But, what will happen are increased psychosis. And you can look up what an overdose of marijuana is. It’s including heart arythmias, uncontrollable,” said Cassie Forbus, Up! Coalition of Lewis County.
“Let’s start using our heads. This isn’t complicated. This ain’t a horrible drug. This is about personal responsibility,” said Marty, who supports marijuana sales.
A Lowville Village Board trustee also shared that municipality is leaning towards opting out of recreational marijuana sales.
