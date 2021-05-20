Race driver survives spectacular crash at Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Adam Roberts is following in his father Steve’s footsteps as a DIRT car driver, but he may have outdone his father as far as a spectacular crash is concerned.
Adam was racing this past Saturday night at the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua. Little did he know how memorable of a night it would be.
Watch the video as he tells the story of a fiery crash that amazingly left him without a scratch.
Adam’s father, Steve Roberts is no stranger to racing, putting together a great career. He was at the track Saturday night but not in the best position to see the accident.
You can hear from him in the video, too.
The remnants of the car are in the back of a pickup truck. The roll bar and frame did the job of keeping Adam safe.
Adam will be at the track Saturday night. He won’t be racing yet. That’s another week away, but the accident has made him sort of a cult hero.
