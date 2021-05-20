Reverend Richard S. Sturtz, 90, of Ogdensburg

In September 1957, he began a long and distinguished career at the diocesan seminary, Wadhams Hall, as Librarian and instructor in Religious Studies and English. While the high school seminary program existed, he taught Latin. Supporting the effort to have Wadhams Hall accredited to award degrees, he built the library from 3,000 to 50,000 volumes. He later taught Philosophy and served as Assistant Spiritual Director and Spiritual Director for the seminary. He oversaw two expansions of the library, growing the collection to nearly 100,000. Resigning as Librarian, he taught Latin and Greek. In 1996, the library was named in his honor.