Richard Jon Russell, 61, of Cape Vincent

Rick enjoyed fishing and had an amazing knack for landscaping. He loved being outside and found “treasures” wherever he wandered. His cooking abilities were suspect. The concoctions he put together seemed unpalatable but somehow ended up delicious. He also loved to shop. Our equation for his shopping habits was Rick + Store = 3 hours. He had a heart of gold and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. He certainly never forgot October 7th at ten minutes after nine.