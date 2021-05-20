Richard Jon Russell, 61, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard Jon Russell passed peacefully away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse. He was 61 years old. Arrangements are with Cleveland Funeral Home.
Rick was born May 2, 1960 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown NY. He was the youngest son of the late Richard C. Russell and Marilyn J. (Rivers) Russell. He was a 1979 graduate of Lyme Central School and grew up in Three Mile Bay. He married Pamela Sawyer on March 24, 1984. Although the marriage ended in divorce, Rick remained a part of the family and was very much loved.
Rick enjoyed fishing and had an amazing knack for landscaping. He loved being outside and found “treasures” wherever he wandered. His cooking abilities were suspect. The concoctions he put together seemed unpalatable but somehow ended up delicious. He also loved to shop. Our equation for his shopping habits was Rick + Store = 3 hours. He had a heart of gold and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. He certainly never forgot October 7th at ten minutes after nine.
Rick is where he wanted to be. No longer in pain, in a rehab nursing home, trapped in a body he couldn’t control. The only thing he talked about and loved more than his family was Jesus.
Surviving are his children Casey (Tony) Hutchins, Troy and Tyler Russell, Cory Nuijens and her fiancé Chris Spahn, and his grandchildren Jesse, Tristan, Madison, Wyatt and Weston. Also surviving are a brother Stephen (Denyse) Russell, sisters Marcia Phillips, Debbie ( “Dee”) Hicks, Anne (Jack) Palmer, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and his cat Sydney.
A burial will be held at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick’s memory to the Three Mile Bay Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
