Ricky L. Balch, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ricky L. Balch, 63, of US Rt. 11, passed away, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on October 24, 1957 at DePaul Hospital, Norfolk, VA, he was a son of Sally I. Parks Balch and a 1976 graduate of General Brown High School.
In 1976, he entered the US Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1979.
Rick was owner and operator of Rick’s Roofing, Watertown, NY, for more than 30 years. He was also owner and operator of Mrs. Ricks Bakery, Watertown, NY, for a time. During high school he worked for local farms and Longways Diner.
He was a member of the Watertown American Legion Post No. 61.
Rick loved hunting, camping and just enjoying the woods and nature.
Survivors include four children; a son, Ricky L. Balch, Jr., Charleston, SC; a son, Steven Howard, Queens, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Matt Hoover, Philadelphia, NY; a son, Justin Balch, Watertown, NY; six grandchildren; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Sherrie and William Foley, Watertown, NY, Linda and Les Clark, Buffalo, NY, and Deborah and Barry Snyder, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His mother and a son, Sean Balch passed away previously.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
