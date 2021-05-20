Ronald E. West, 73, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ronald E. West, age 73 of Syracuse and formerly of Ogdensburg died at his home on May 12, 2021. There will be a graveside service at a date to be determined at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
Surviving are two sisters-in-law Carol West of Ogdensburg and Janet Lilly-West of Clarksville, TN; a niece Jerrilyn (Tim) McGill; a nephew Russell West & his companion Brooke Duprey; and great nieces Dakota & Kasey West. Two brothers Richard & Larry West predeceased him.
Ronald was born on November 19, 1947 in Watertown NY, a son of the late Russell & Geraldine (Butler) West. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the service during Vietnam.
Ron worked for himself doing carpentry and electrical work for several years, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to yard sales in his free time.
