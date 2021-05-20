Shirley M. Recore, 89, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Shirley M. Recore, age 89, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 12:00PM at Notre Dame Church. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM to 11:30AM on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Recore passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley is survived by her son, Paul E. Recore and his wife, Gail, of Liverpool, NY; a daughter, Marilyn LaRue and her husband, Gary, of Ogdensburg, NY; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, Scarlett Smith of Ellenton, FL and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her twenty-six-pound cat, Morris. She is predeceased by her son, Alan P. Recore, on January 5, 2012 and a daughter, Christina A. Lintz, on July 25, 2020. Shirley is also predeceased by siblings, Theresa Irene French, Dorothy Alguire, Helen Mary Blair, Royal Eugene Recore, and Gloria Pearl Stewart. Shirley was born on January 14, 1932, in Norfolk, New York, the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (Mayville) Recore. Shirley married Paul Kenneth Recore on July 30, 1949, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. The couple later divorced. Shirley was a homemaker and devoted Mother. She sold Avon products for over twenty years and enjoyed it very much. Shirley loved cooking, having company, and going to Bingo. Shirley liked writing poetry and spending time with her longtime companion, Donald Lamutie. In 1979, she wrote a song called “The Legendary Star,” about Elvis Presley that was recorded on vinyl. Shirley was also an active parishioner of Notre Dame Church.